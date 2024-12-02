A video of a Nigerian man teasing his countrymen with Ghana's electricity has surfaced on social media

A Nigerian man currently living in Ghana has people talking on social media after bragging about the country's stable electricity.

The man expressed pride at relocating and teased his countrymen about Nigeria's inability to provide stable electricity to its citizens.

In the viral TikTok video, the man showcased his ability to work late into the night due to Ghana's stable electricity supply.

Nigerian man says Ghana is his abroad

The young man earlier expressed his delight after relocating. In a video, he compared himself to people living abroad, stressing that Ghana is his abroad.

In the latest development, the young man stated the benefits of relocating to Ghana, stressing the country offers a better quality of life than many other countries, including Nigeria.

Netizens react to Nigerian man's video

Netizens who saw the video of the young Nigerian man teasing his countrymen expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@Young-Zlatan wrote:

"You dey work morning & night how much dey ur aza?"

@Toxicom18 wrote:

"24 hour economy as if it doesn't exist already."

@samuel mike 121 wrote:

"And still no billionaire in Ghana."

@Cobby Official wrote:

"We hide our money,we don't display it in bank."

@Joe Bigs wrote:

"24 hour Economy By John Mahama. An artisan working at night."

"A country with excess light 24/7."

@Sinco wrote:

"Eno go better for Nigeria."

@sisqokideclothing12 wrote:

"If they remove the light what else do you have."

@Great Osor 1 wrote:

"Higher currency, good education, bigger pot in africa, good security system, after all we have peace."

@Kostero_001 wrote:

"I like they way Nigerians cook their own people with facts from Ghana."

@NANA SARFO KANTANKA wrote:

"Ndc will stay in opposition forever."

@world bank wrote:

"Them use your future give you light."

@Stanleyogeoge wrote:

"Ghana people whats happened ghana dont have trains Station."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh