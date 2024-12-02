A brilliant young lady who previously worked as a head porter, known in the local parlance as Kayayei, has gained admission to further her education

A young Ghanaian lady previously working as a head porter has defied all odds and expectations to secure admission to a prestigious university program.

Jennifer Anaale Apingu, a brilliant young lady, worked as a Kayayei at the Ejisu market before being admitted to Senior High School.

She excelled in her SHS studies, securing 5As, 2Bs and a C at the end of her three-year stay at the Navrongo Senior High School.

Due to her intelligence, she represented her school at the National Science and Maths Quiz in 2022.

Despite her academic pursuits, she couldn't further her education due to financial constraints. She took up a waitress job at a drinking spot, earning GH¢400 a month, to raise funds to support herself.

Luckily, renowned investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni noticed her and, ultimately, changed her life.

On his birthday in July 2023, Manasseh used his social media handles to appeal for support for her.

Fortunately, Pecan Energies offered to fund her university education fully, and she's now studying for a Doctor of Pharm degree at the University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS) in Ho.

Netizens delight over Jennifer's story

Jennifer's story touched netizens who saw the video. They took to the comment section to hail her.

@Lexwils02 wrote:

"It's sad that we have politicians who are just greedy and wicked. They go to all religious gatherings yet wickedness is their trademark. May she do well and may nature be kind to her. God bless you for the good work you do for Ghana."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"Such a lovely story. May she be the best of herself."

@Franky_beezy wrote:

"If only they (the leaders) would listen and pay heed to the incessant plight of the underprivileged, what they call the ordinary Ghanaian in the society rather than enriching themselves and their cronies. Bunch of thieves."

