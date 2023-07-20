Cynthia Konlan is the safest pair of hands within Ghana's senior national women's team, the Black Queens

She recounted how her basic school teacher encouraged her to be a goalkeeper instead of a player because of her height

The goalie has now come to acknowledge that she makes a great keeper and appreciates her teacher's impact in her career

Cynthia Konlan is the goalkeeper of Ghana's senior national women's team, fondly called the Black Queens. In light of their recent successes, Cynthia shared the story of how she got into football.

When Cynthia was younger, she enjoyed playing football but did not think of becoming a goalkeeper.

However, one day in basic school, when it was time for Physical Education, Cynthia and her sister both wanted to man the goalpost.

A collage of Black Queens goalkeeper, Cynthia Konlan Photo credit: @cynthiafiindib

It was there that their teacher chose to let Cynthia Konlan be the goalkeeper because she was taller. That was the moment she realised she could pursue a career in goalkeeping, which is within her passion for football.

In an interview with TV3, Cynthia said constant training and perseverance have brought her to the height she is now in the Black Queens and her club.

Watch the video below:

