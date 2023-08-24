Memunatu Sulemana is a known goalkeeper who played for Ghana at the FIFA Women’s World Cup years back

Despite all her achievements in an over ten years career for the country, Memunatu is now living in a wooden kiosk

This comes as a shock to many since she had a decorated career and was engaged in some football-related roles since hanging her gloves

A former goalkeeper of the Black Queens, Memunatu Sulemana, is in a sad situation as she now lives in a makeshift wooden kiosk in Kaneshie.

The former women’s goalkeeper spoke in an interview about her unfortunate state after she retired from football.

Speaking to a reporter of Original FM, Memunatu showed where she sleeps and how she is grappling with severe poverty after retiring from a well-decorated career.

A collage of Memunatu during her professional goalkeeping days and the kiosk she sleeps in now Photo credit: Christof Koepsel (Getty Images) and Original FM (YouTube)

The kiosk she lives in is made partly from wood and an old advertising banner.

This comes as a shock to many since she had a good career during her active playing days.

But Memunatu said she did not make so much money from her football career, which has led to her current situation.

Memunatu played over 30 matches for the Black Queens. She played for Ghana at its first appearance in the Women’s World Cup.

She was also part of the Black Queens teams that featured at the 1999, 2003, and 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

She assisted with the draw for the 2018 Women’s African Cup hosted in Ghana at the invitation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

In 2020, she was named a member of the technical team of Ghana’s U17 female national team, the Black Maidens.

Sulemana was appointed as the team’s goalkeepers’ trainer and later occupied the same role for the Black Queens.

