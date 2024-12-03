A video of a Ghanaian lady from Techiman giving an eyewitness account of what led to the reported attack on the Asantehene's entourage has surfaced online

She noted in the viral video that the attack was as a result of what she described as gross disrespect towards the people of Techiman

Netizens who saw the video were divided in the comments section as they expressed mixed reactions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman, believed to be from Techiman has given an eyewitness account on what ensued between the people of Techiman and a group that accompanied the Asantehene to a funeral in Nkoranza.

The woman who confirmed the incident in a video indicated that the group accompanying the Asantehene disrespected the people of Techiman, leading to the incident.

Lady from Techiman speaks on attack on Otumfuo's convoy. Image source: SarpCess, Opemsuo Radio

Source: TikTok

According her, when the team arrived at Techiman, on their way to Nkoranza for the funeral, they packed their buses, stepped out and attacked some residents of Techiman.

She noted that another group also went to the Techiman Palace and misbehaved at the premises. To add insult to injury, the group chanted provocative songs, stating that there was no man in Techiman.

The young woman claims this infuriated the people of Techiman, who retaliated by pelting stones at the buses of upon their return from the funeral.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over eyewitness account

Netizens who saw the video of the woman giving the eyewitness account of what ensued between the people of Techiman and the team that accompanied the Asantehene expressed mixed reactions. While a section condemned the attack, others criticised Asantehene's team for their reported actions.

@Mimi wrote:

"The people saying is not true, they want evidence should go and watch otumfour body guard whose name is seidu's video before talking rubbish."

@Naasei wrote:

"Don’t forget we have techiman station in Kumasi."

@Ohene ba wrote:

"Hv you also forgotten we have Kumasi station in Techiman."

@williamsowusuwill wrote:

"Wo maame Gymiiii kwasia baaa."

@Young Skyper wrote:

"Ashanti people think, they're the killers of Ghana Ong. you better stop conflict. you like fight too much."

Manhyia denies attack on Otumfuo's convoy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Manhyia Palace, the seat of Asantehene, has released a statement dismissing the alleged attack on the Asantehene's convoy.

This is in spite of footages that have surfaced on social media regarding the unfortunate incident.

Netizens who saw the post were unhappy and expressed criticisms in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh