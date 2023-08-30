Linda Dor is a very popular highway rest stop in Ghana located at the Bonsu junction in the Eastern region

The name was coined from the English names of the founder and sole proprietor's name Belinda Doris Akkorful

She started the business in 1976 when she was teaching at Koforidua in the Eastern Region

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The owner of the popular highway rest stop, Linda Dor, has narrated how she started the business and her feelings when she looks back at the beginning of the venture.

In a short interview with popular YouTuber Wode Maya, the founder said she coined the name of the business from her first two names, Belinda and Doris.

Belinda Doris Akkorful recounted that she started the business when she was posted to Koforidua in the Eastern region as a teacher. She started by selling food to travellers on the road stretch.

The founder of Linda Dor said she coined the name from her first two English names, Belinda and Doris. Photo credit: Wode Maya Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

"I learnt it (to cook) from my mother and my elder sister. So when we were in school, we were selling. Bread, oranges, so many things. We started in 1976."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The rest stop, which started as a food vending business, now has seven branches across Ghana.

When Belinda Doris Akkorful was asked how she feels about the growth and popularity of her business, she said:

"I feel good. It's my passion."

Linda Dor is located on the Bonsu junction and, for a long time, was the only rest stop on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Her story serves as a motivation to other women who are into various businesses, like this lady who started a food business with GH¢300 and is doing well for herself.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to the video shared by Wode Maya. Read them below:

@New Determination said:

Oh this is the woman behind Linda Dor eer...I use to enjoy myself there yet I didn't know her

Pepsodent Nana Kingson Otooson wrote:

Wow the woman is humble paa oo

Fortune Elorm said:

A woman of few words, I see❤️ Weldon

@Daniel Musah wrote:

Wow, I remember the last time I stopped there was some few months ago. God richly bless her with long life

@Anane Wisdom Cyke Mawulolo said:

She doesn't even remember the number of branches she has. Wow. This woman is blessed. We thank God for her life. Hardwork and grace is all you need to breakthrough. Thank you, Wodemaya for always showing us things we might have never knew till the grave!

Nurse talks about her beans joint

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse who sells gari and beans, said she makes a profit from the business.

In an interview on YouTube, Grace revealed that it's a family business that her grandmother started.

She added that in a day, they make Gh¢500-Gh¢600 in sales.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh