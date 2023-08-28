A video of a young Ghanaian man opening up on how his job has benefited him in the Netherlands has gone viral

Mr Happiness revealed that he is proud to be making a living as a toilet cleaner

He also revealed that he has been given EU permanent residency and can apply for a Dutch passport

A Ghanaian man in the Netherlands who works as a cleaner has taken to social media to announce that he has been granted an EU permanent residency.

Mr Happiness, as he is fondly known on TikTok, in the video, said the new acquisition now gives him the opportunity to apply for a Dutch passport.

Cleaner in Netherlands get EU permanent resident Photo credit: @kofigabs/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Delving into detail, the middle-aged man who was at work explained that a major reason why he was offered the EU permanency residency is because the Dutch government values his work as a cleaner in the country and has decided to reward him.

He also lashed out at critics in Ghana, saying talks by naysayers don't really bother him since their words do not have any impact on his life.

He concluded by reiterating he is proud to be a cleaner in the Netherlands and takes delight in doing his job.

At the time of writing the report, the 1 minute 4 seconds has garnered over 25,000 likes.

75-year-old Ghanaian waste collection in the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 75-year-old garbage collector, Kwaku Duah Ahinful, based in the UK has opened up about his work as a waste cleaner in a European country.

The man who has been working in the UK for over a decade relocated to the country 13 years ago. He previously worked in Italy for 20 years before moving to the UK.

He always chose employment in the UK over Ghana because of the working conditions and health benefits.

''The hospitals in the UK are advanced and well-equipped compared to Ghana. The doctors here are also better trained. The UK health system caters for my health needs better than when I was in Ghana,'' he told Ghanaian vlogger Sister Akos.

Source: YEN.com.gh