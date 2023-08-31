When Kenneth Nii Kotey Ashie left Ghana to the United Kingdom he was in class one

He said his father who took him to the UK was always busy with work and therefore did not make time for him, which affected their bond

However, his stepmother was present to help him navigate life, and that strengthened the bond he has with her to date

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Kenneth Nii Kotey Ashie, a Ghanaian living in the UK has shared his developmental stages experience with his father and explained why they have no bond.

The young man said he travelled from Ghana to the UK when he was in class one. That means he was probably six or seven years old when he joined his father.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, the 31-year-old said his father was always working to bring money home for their upkeep, so he did not have time for him.

Kenneth said his dad was busy chasing money and so they do not have a bond Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Kenneth said his father was married to another woman in the UK, and they had three children, but he was still the eldest.

He admitted that even though his father did not make time for them as children, his stepmother was there to help him navigate life. He therefore has a better bond with his stepmother than with his father.

He was quick to add that several African families suffer this same fate because the fathers are always out working hard to make money. He believes to correct this anomaly, Africans who migrate to the UK must seek higher education so they can get better jobs that will also ensure they have time to spend with their family.

Relationship with his biological mother

Kenneth said he has a very good relationship with his biological mother who lives in Ghana.

"I call her every day. I go to Ghana once or twice every year since I turned 18 and she is one of the main reasons I do that."

He now works as a Structure Engineer in London. "I look after all the tunnels in London as one of the Senior Managers"

Even though he did not say how much it earns several others from the UK have stated their salaries in interviews. An example is this Ghanaian nurse in UK who said she is able to save GH¢11,000 each month.

Watch the video below:

Don't travel abroad if you can save GH¢5K monthly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in the UK has advised people who have enough money not to relocate abroad.

Yaw Owusu said if one can save GH¢5,000 each month, then there is no need travelling to seek greener pastures.

He added that relocating outside Ghana to seek greener pastures is meant for relatively poor or jobless people in the society.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh