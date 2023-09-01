Social media has gone agog after a video of a patient being operated on in theatre went viral

In the video, loud music was heard playing in the operating theatre as the surgical team worked

Netizens who saw the video have shared varied opinions on the viral video, with many saying the surgical team did no wrong

Mixed reactions have greeted a video showing a doctor having a fun time as he performed a surgery.

The viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the moment when the surgical team was operating on a patient with loud music playing in the theatre.

During the procedure, Akwaboah's hit song Darling lightened the mood as the doctor briefly sang the song's lyrics before continuing with the surgery.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video shared diverse views on the actions of the surgical team in the operating theatre.

Naya reacted:

They do this to release pressure they we’re single gidiba when they were operation me

Mame Kay commented:

So this thing is true i did surgery and they were playing music oh

sammytugga0sammy 1 indicated:

I do play music in my Theatre settings when case is ongoing . At least it gives patient morale

Avon uk Headquarters Gh stated:

not dr Adu's theatre the man is serious. the way he disciplined one nurse bi

Awesome suggested:

sometimes we actually don't do this for ourselves but the patients,coz we want them calm and stable as possible

nairobi_mocha opined:

Because when people die they don’t question them Enti sei aaa

