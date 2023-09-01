Ghanaian Doctor Jams To Akwaboah's Hit Song During Surgery, Trending Tiktok Video Stuns Many
- Social media has gone agog after a video of a patient being operated on in theatre went viral
- In the video, loud music was heard playing in the operating theatre as the surgical team worked
- Netizens who saw the video have shared varied opinions on the viral video, with many saying the surgical team did no wrong
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Mixed reactions have greeted a video showing a doctor having a fun time as he performed a surgery.
The viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the moment when the surgical team was operating on a patient with loud music playing in the theatre.
During the procedure, Akwaboah's hit song Darling lightened the mood as the doctor briefly sang the song's lyrics before continuing with the surgery.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 300 comments.
SHS student fumes as he gets 12 per cent in Maths exam, blames teacher in viral video, peeps stunned
Watch the video below
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who reacted to the video shared diverse views on the actions of the surgical team in the operating theatre.
Naya reacted:
They do this to release pressure they we’re single gidiba when they were operation me
Mame Kay commented:
So this thing is true i did surgery and they were playing music oh
sammytugga0sammy 1 indicated:
I do play music in my Theatre settings when case is ongoing . At least it gives patient morale
Avon uk Headquarters Gh stated:
not dr Adu's theatre the man is serious. the way he disciplined one nurse bi
Awesome suggested:
sometimes we actually don't do this for ourselves but the patients,coz we want them calm and stable as possible
nairobi_mocha opined:
Because when people die they don’t question them Enti sei aaa
Ghanaian man who works as onion farmer in Spain laments over attitude of relatives: "Don't misuse our remittances"
Nice doctor shows off nice moves
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian medical doctor sent social media into a frenzy after a video of him displaying some amazing dance moves while at work went viral.
The young doctor who wore his white coat proved that he could boogie as he danced with excitement to one of the trending TikTok songs.
The young doctor dropped one dance move after another as he danced in sync with the fast-tempo music.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh