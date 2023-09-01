A video of an SHS student expressing his displeasure after failing a mock exam has gone viral

The student blamed the teacher for not doing a thorough job when it comes to marking the paper

Netizens who saw the video shared their views on the concerns of the angry student

A student of Nsutaman Catholic Senior High School was livid after he got the results of his Core Mathematics paper for his mock examination.

In the viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the student expressed disbelief that he failed the paper.

He admitted that although he performed poorly in the objective part, he was expecting to perform better in the subjective test, especially as he answered all the questions required.

"You threatened to punish us if we did not write the mock exam. I admit that I had 12 in the objectives, but she didn't check my answers for section B, she just cancelled it. Why is she doing that?"

The student said he was not going to let the issue slide and would report it to higher authorities for further action to be taken against the teacher.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians urge him to learn hard

Netizens who saw the video called out the student for his audacity to blame his teacher after failing the exam.

Others urged him to concentrate efforts on his studies.

asiedudaniel862 stated:

eiii, you need to be call at disciplinary committee

Nanaba Estimate commented:

Keep on learning

sarahabaawa14 added:

I can't see the question well oo, or my eye

patosky061 reacted:

This time going to sch doesn’t make any sense

TRAVISSCOTT advised:

wei my friend study hard

Student stuns teacher with answers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher sparked a funny reaction after he revealed that one of his students simply rewrote the questions and presented them as her answers

The teacher, contemplating whether to punish the student, expressed surprise that someone could even come up with this move to fill the answer sheet.

