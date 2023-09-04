A student who witnessed the unfortunate incident that befell Prosper Owusu has finally spoken on what actually transpired

It was revealed that the third-year student who doubles as the chief priest of a resident hall first ignored the call for him to douse the fire that got hold of his dress

Prosper gave the excuse that the fire was proof that he had activated his fetish power

A student of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) has broken his silence on what he saw during the unfortunate incident that befell Prosper Owusu on August 25.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of @starr1035fm, the eyewitness, who spoke under anonymity and was present when the third-year student was mistakenly set ablaze, revealed that the deceased downplayed the severity of the issue at first.

Eyewitness revealed what happened to Prosper Owusu Photo credit: @They Nels/Facebook @dons_aamusted/TikTok

He revealed that the 23-year-old while showing off in the full glare of the public, acted cocky when his traditional attire caught fire.

"While he was displaying and the fire caught his smoke he refused to put off claiming the fire had activated his fetish power"

After a few minutes, the eyewitness said he and other onlookers had to intervene when they realized that Prosper had been set on fire and was clearly struggling.

“While he was displaying and the fire caught his smoke,, he refused to put it off,, claiming the fire had activated his fetish power. He was later overpowered after he failed to remove the fire. He quickly ran into a pool of water, but it was too late for him."

Prosper died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital a week after being admitted.

