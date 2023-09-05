A video of an elderly man drinking soup in a disposable cup at a local eatery has gone viral

The man looked unpeturbed that he was been recorded as he sipped the soup in the cup

Netizens who saw the video laughed at the man's actions with some labelling him as smart

An elderly Ghanaian man has sparked a huge reaction from many peole on TikTok after video of him eating at a local eatery popped up.

The viral video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the moment when the elderly man was spotted pouring soup from an earthenware bowl into a disposable cup.

The man after he was done then took the cup filled with soup and begin to sip it as if he was having tea.

Not even the prying eyes of the camera could deter from him from enjoying the cup of soup.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians express surprise at the actions of the man

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed astonishment at the elderly man's action with some suggesting that man acted very smartly to prevent the flies from distracting him.

Papayaww reacted:

You can’t blame him..the soup might be too good

princebestman558 stated:

the soup is just like water so you don't blame him for cupping it

user2147707497067 commented

if beer is not available, what is available becomes the beer.

faustinaserwaa525 indicated:

no time to waste

Royal Blvckcoffe suggested:

u guys don't understand this technique..he was avoiding the fliesay

Angelina Essuman stated:

He don’t want any stress

