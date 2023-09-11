Naomi Akpene's parents had lived in the UK for some years before coming for her to join them

She expected her parents to help her integrate into the system but that did not happen, so she struggled to settle

That also meant she was broke at some point, and this led her to date men she was not necessarily in love with

Naomi Akpene, a Ghanaian woman living in the UK, has shared her experience in the dating scene to show that sometimes people go into love relationships not because they have an affection for the other but because of what they may get.

She narrated that she dated several men after she left Ghana for the UK because of the financial benefits she got from them and not because she was in love with them.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Naomi said her parents came for her after they settled in the UK.

Contrary to what she expected, her parents did not help her integrate into the system when she got to the UK. She had to find her feet on her own.

This led Naomi to search for help from men instead of her family. The men she found were willing to support her but her family was not.

"I had to find my feet on my own. My mother did not help me so I did it myself. It was not easy because I had relationship issues to deal with."

"I didn't date a guy because I loved him; I did it for his support. I just dated him for the money because there were days when I couldn't even afford the bus fare to church. If it weren't for the money, I might not have even looked at some of the guys," Naomi added.

According to Naomi, when she thought she was ready for marriage, she brought two men home, at different times, that she wanted to marry but her father rejected both even though they had children together.

Naomi's father did not give her any reasons for his decision. She then decided to marry the next man in secret.

"I didn't talk about him with anybody. We recently got married in court. I learned something from it. With the first man, I had two children, and with the second, I had a third. I didn't get along with my parents like that. I cried silently in my mother's absence even though I didn't want her there. I cherished my aunt more," Noami explained.

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian living in the UK said getting a spouse and raising a family in the UK is difficult.

Watch the full interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh