The president of the Apostolic Church of Ghana, Dr Aaron Amin-Narh, has admonished Ghanaian church leaders to help curb crime in the country

He charged heads of various churches to focus less on prosperity driven sermons and preach repentance

Dr Amin-Narh entreated church leaders to use their platforms to help reduce crime in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Apostolic church president, Apostle Dr Aaron Amin-Narh, has recently granted an interview with Citi News where he admonished churches in Ghana to focus more on repentance messages in church and minimize prosperity gospels.

Dr Amin-Narh, when asked why Ghana has over 70% of its citizens being Christians yet has continual upsurge in criminal cases, said church leaders focusing more on prosperity messages is the reason.

Minimize prosperity gospel, preach repentance to curb crimes – Apostolic Church President Source: Citi News

Source: UGC

"Crime is on the ascendency and wickedness is rising. It is true that the Bible forecast such times, but it does not mean that Christians should sit down with our arms folded. There are certain things we can do to help in such situations.

In the first place, if we have a society that thinks that riches is better than a good name, then this is where we will end up. But the Bible teaches us that a good name is better than riches. And we must uphold this as a church, and we must preach it and our values must trumpet it" Dr Amin-Narh intimated according to Citi News

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He also entreated church leaders across the country to use the platforms they have to gospelize repentance and tone down the prosperity gospel.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Mama Mary Kwame, received a citation from the church in recognition of her ''contribution and selfless dedication'' especially for giving her 'house for the establishment of the Adentan Central Assembly.

The 100-year-old woman, now lives at Adenta in Accra, where she shares a room with a granddaughter.

Despite her fragility, she still attends church and climbs the huge Adenta bridge at Barrier all by herself to attend church service at the Apostolic Church, also in the same vicinity.

The Apostolic Church remains grateful and on Sunday, October 27, 2019, Mama Mary Kwame was honoured for giving her house for the establishment of the church.

Source: Yen