Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has also reacted to the brouhaha surrounding gospel musician Yaw Sarpong's marriage

In a video, he said marital programmes being discussed on the radio were not helpful and called on the relevant authorities to intervene

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has lashed out at Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @harllycolegh, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, who sounded angry, lambasted Auntie Naa over her decision to discuss the marital issues on gospel musician Yaw Sarpong on her show.

He also questioned the relevance of Auntie Naa's programme and urged National Security to be proactive because more marriages were being ruined.

Okatakyie Afrifa argued that many children were now being raised in broken homes partly due to some of these radio programmes.

"Why do you do this in the name of radio programming? What is the national security doing? When Auntie Naa calls to invite these people on her show, she speaks as if she is a judge."

He concluded by chiding queen mothers for neglecting their duties of adjudicating marital cases.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section agreed with Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah about his comments about Auntie Naa's programme.

@SannieDaara indicated:

Guys lets be serious for once! How many of us would want our private issues aired on TV? The radio show host herself has also got issues at home like we all have but she won't bring it on radio.

@LetThemSay100 commented:

For years you people never saw a issue with the problem and some even made jokes it that progrem because people who were sent there weren’t popular and didn’t have blood running down their veins until the program touched your stars Ebi God dey watch you all hypocrites

@amg_skanka indicated:

He is telling the truth. The Anty Naa show is causing more harm than good. Anty Naa a divorced woman now counseling marriages. The society should sit up because this people are there to break homes no to help us. Sometimes we need time to heal. We should rise up Ghana

Yaw Sarpong clears on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong had opened up about his relationship with his partner, Pinamang.

In an online video, the music legend clarified that he is no longer married to his wife.

According to him, they have been divorced since 2004.

