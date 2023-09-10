Anita Amoah got married to her husband when she was 17 years old, she did not meet her partner until the wedding day

After they got married, Anita's husband left her in Ghana and travelled to France for her to join him later

When she joined her husband, they had unresolved challenges in the marriage and that led to a divorce

A Ghanaian residing in France, Anita Amoah has narrated how she her marriage to a man abroad broke down due to unresolved challenges.

Anita said hers was an arranged marriage because she never saw her husband until the day of the wedding ceremony.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Anita said her former husband's family asked for her hand in marriage on behalf of their son who lived abroad.

Anita Amoah said the marriage lasted for only three years Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

“My ex-husband's parents knew my people. They also knew I was humble and respectful. I think those were the reasons why they asked that I marry their son even though I was younger. I did not have much say because I was young."

"I was told he lived in France. We all know how Ghanaians see people who live abroad. The first time I saw him was when we picked him up at the airport. We did not know each other, so it was difficult to live together. Arranged marriages do not help those in the union," she added.

After they got married, Anita's husband left her in Ghana. It was her father who funded her trip to France to join her then-husband. The man was not willing to sponsor Anita's travel.

The marriage broke down three years after they were joined together. Anita said they divorced because of their age difference and the poor quality of the foundation of their marriage.

"When we got married, I was childish. So he became uncomfortable when I started maturing. He wished I could stay the same."

Watch the full interview below:

