A midwife at a district hospital in Ghana sprung into action to assist a pregnant woman to deliver a baby in a speeding commercial vehicle

Adams Fatimata has described this first-time experience in her line of work as the most fulfilling

The video showing some of the scenes in the moving car and the midwife's detailed account warmed the hearts of netizens

Adams Fatimata, a midwife at a district hospital in Ghana, took action to help a pregnant woman in labour deliver a baby in a moving vehicle.

The health worker, who has seven years of experience as a midwife, disclosed that she was sitting behind the pregnant woman when she went into labour.

Pregnant woman delivers baby boy

In an interview with JoyNews, Fatimata said she felt the woman's pain and voluntarily moved in to help her deliver a bouncing baby boy in the speeding vehicle.

Midwife helps woman deliver baby in moving commercial vehicle. Photo credit: JoyNews.

''At first, I was panicking. I have been working in midwifery for seven years, but when I encountered that case, I panicked because I didn't even have protective garments like gloves. I had to use my bare hands to collect the baby; I couldn't just watch the baby fall on the bus,'' she recalled.

Fatimata describes experience

The midwife described the experience as the most fulfilling in her seven-year career.

''It's fulfilling and joyous. Since my seven years of midwifery, today is my most fulfilling moment because I feel like I have saved a mother in her vulnerable state,'' she said.

The new mother and the baby have received medical care at a clinic, Fatimata added.

The video of the midwife's interview, posted on YouTube by JoyNews, had garnered only one comment at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Netizen celebrates midwife

Viewer wants Fatimata to be appreciated beyond words

The Bioreligiotomist stated:

This lady needs to be rewarded by her association. Good job, madam midwife.

