Isabella Korankye, a Ghanaian living in Australia, shared her travel experience with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa

She said before she left Ghana, she worked with a lottery company where some of the agents staked the lotto for her, and she won

Isabella said she used the money she got from the wins to build a three-bedroom house for her family

Isabella Korankye, a Ghanaian living in Australia, has shared her experience with lotto staking in Ghana and the benefits she got from it.

She revealed that before she left Ghana about 11 years ago, she worked at Super 06 Lotto, a lottery company at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, she said the agents staked on her behalf even though she was not interested in staking the lotto.

The agents liked me because I was kind to them. Whenever they came for their return, I took my share of the money before giving them their returns. Some agents also gave me tips. I built a three-bedroom house before I retired from the job.”

Why are lotto agents not rich?

During the interview, DJ Nyaami asked Isabella why most lotto agents are poor if she could use her wins to build a three-bedroom house.

Isabella said it is because most lotto agents don't think of saving or doing something better with their money.

"The lotto agents believe they will win daily, so they don't save. They spend everything without thinking of tomorrow."

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian called Kofi Yeboah, who has been staking lotto since 1983, said he won GH¢60,000 and built a house.

