A video of a young lady lamenting over the high cost of living in Accra has got people talking

She revealed that she will return to Kumasi because she cannot afford to live in such an expensive city

Netizens who saw the video shared their views on her observation, with many agreeing with her

A Ghanaian lady has tongues wagging after she took to TikTok to lament the high cost of living in Accra.

The viral video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment the young lady, @sarkba on TikTok, admitted she could not continue staying in the nation's capital and would soon return to Kumasi.

Given reasons why, the pretty lady opened up on one instance where she visited a saloon to wash her hair only to be told that the price was GH¢40.

"In Kumasi, I would have paid ¢10 to have wash my hair."

She also cited another instance where she attempted to buy bread for GH¢2 but was quickly told that the starting price for bread is GH¢4.

"To my surprise, if you see the bread they gave to me, that bread would have sold for ¢2 in Kumasi," she lamented.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 21,000 likes and 180 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians share their views on the lady's observations

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with her that the prices of goods and services in Accra are expensive compared to other regions.

yvonneyankey580 stated:

if you can live in Accra you can live in UK

PURPLEAF_COLLECTIONS commented:

welcome to AAACCRA!!!! Popularly known as "I CRY"!!!!

Da Queen stated:

Ego over you, hw3 on behalf of we the Accra girls respect us

❤️sister_yaa reacted

My sister Accra will show you pepper the way we are suffering

Lady laments high rent prices in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young lady with the handle @frema_slayqueen got many consoling her when she shared a video crying out about the high cost of rent in Accra.

She posted the video with the caption: "I'm dying."

The lady said it seemed people lived and worked in Accra only to give all their hard-earned monies to their landlords.

She added that Kasoa, which used to be an affordable neighbourhood where people could afford to rent with Gh¢300, is now very expensive.

