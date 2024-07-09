Two students from the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC), in a video that has gone viral on TikTok, pulled up to the school in a Mercedes Benz and G-Wagon

In the video shared by Kobby Rich on TikTok, one of the students in the white Mercedez Benz gave a couple of his colleagues a ride to school

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were impressed by the luxury vehicles the young boys were cruising in

Two Ghanaian students from the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) turned heads and sparked admiration as they arrived in a white Mercedes Benz and sleek G-Wagon at school.

This unexpected display of luxury was captured in a video that quickly went viral on TikTok, receiving attention and admiration from Ghanaians.

ATTC students flaunt Mercedes Benz and G Wagon Photo Source: kobby rich

Source: TikTok

The video, shared by a TikTok user named Kobby Rich, showed the students' impressive arrival. The highlight was when one of the boys, driving the white Mercedes Benz, generously gave a few of his classmates a ride to school. The excited students packed themselves in the vehicle like sardines, happy to receive a lift from their mate.

The video's comments section was filled with praise for the young boys, and many Ghanaians wondered how they were able to acquire the luxury vehicles.

ATTC boys impress Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

UPPER BOY wrote:

eish this school deer mad oooo,what them dey do get the money sef guys

kppromotionsghdotcom commented:

When we were in shs, you ain’t allowed to bring car to school. Which school is that?

OFFICIAL KING said:

You boys get money oooooohhhh

Anibea asked:

But ATTC boys you people have money o or it’s settings

Abu Trica flaunts ride

In another story, Abu Trica's Lamborghini Urus caused a stir as the socialite posted an update of the purchase online.

The socialite confirmed that he had purchased the luxurious vehicle after he posted photos of the keys.

A video of the businessman finalising the process of the car's clearance at the port has surfaced on social media.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh