A video of a young Ghanaian lady in the UK making an observation about eggs has got people talking

The lady revealed that she bought a raw egg at a grogery store only to find out that it has an expiry date label on it

Netizens who saw the video expressed diverse opinions regarding the comments made by lady

A young Ghanaian lady in the United Kingdom who visited a grocery store to purchase some food items has opened up on an interesting observation she made.

The TikTok video showed the lady in the kitchen preparing a meal where she revealed that the raw egg she bought has an expiry date label on it

Lady stunned afer seeing expiry date on uncooked eggs Photo credit: @beauty_by_bgurl/TikTok

According to her, the label revealed that the egg would expire in September.

She then made a comparison to her native Ghana where she opined that not many people care if raw eggs expire.

"Where I am coming fom even, even if the egg has expired for three months we still eat it

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 200 likes and 23 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the comment by the lady

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video urged the woman not to be surprised because it is normal in the UK.

Ing. Nana Akomeah stated:

hahahaha UK for you link up

franca stated:

sister five ÿears kŕaa y3 b3 di

AB films1 reacted:

Cox in baabia wofri ba no they don't use fertiliser for eggs wai

Ladybel replied

It expires….the colour will even change

Alabila Elvis wrote

I find these expiry dates very annoying

Obroni lady reveals when she started cooking Ghanaian foods

Earlier YEN.com.com.gh reported that a white lady in Canada has opened up on when she started preparing Ghanaian foods even though she lives abroad.

The lady explain that she learnt to cook Ghanaian meals because she fell in love with a Ghanaian man.

In the TikTok video, she revealed that several people keep asking her who taught her how to cook Ghanaian meals.

"I met my male fiance five years ago. For our first date, he wanted to make me experience a Ghanaian restaurant and try their food for the first time. But we actually got there and found out they had been closed for a month or two now."

