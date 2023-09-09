A burial and funeral service was held for the late KETASCO's 2021 NSMQ finalist James Lutterodt on September 9, 2023

The ceremony was held at the KETASCO's school park where his friends from the region laid him to rest

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the late James Lutterodt

Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO)’s 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalist, James Lutterodt, was laid to rest on September 9, 2023.

James Lutterodt goes home

Videos from the burial service of James Lutterodt have emerged online as many Ghanaians bid him goodbye as he goes home.

James Lutterodt's funeral and burial service was held at his alma mater, Keta Senior High School. In attendance were his family, friends, authorities and students from KETASCO.

The 19-year-old, who was a Computer Science student at the University of Ghana, allegedly died from food poisoning.

Meanwhile, a pre-burial service took place on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Tema Community Centre in Accra. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and loved ones who came to pay their respects to the young star.

Below are videos from the burial service of James Lutterodt.

Ghanaians mourn the passing of James Lutterodt

Many people were pained by his loss and how he passed away. Others offered their condolences to James Lutterodt's family.

ofosua.y said:

Oh may his soul rest in peace

adusaesther said:

How can you poison such a young guy aaaaaw my heart... The pains his family going through now

amg_caesar_96 said:

My condolences to the family

beccaokai stated:

Hmmmmmmmm....it is well

danielkobby said:

To whom ever that’s responsible. S3 asa anaa u go chop the dead body too make we give you.

ssylvie____ said:

Hmm! Fare thee well

dior_del said:

The unfinished dream of a 19 years old student Peace on ur Soul kid ⚰️

John Dramani Mahama mourns James Lutterodt

Previously YEN.com.gh reported that Former president of Ghana John Dramani Mahama mourned the passing of James Lutterodt.

In a tribute posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, he said he will always fondly recall the impressive performance of James and his colleagues in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

"James will always hold a special place in our hearts. His passing at such a young age is truly heartbreaking," Mahama wrote.

