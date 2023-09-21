A Ghanaian woman has shared a video of the gift she got after she delivered her fourth child

MzAkua, in her caption, said she has undergone four cesarean sections in birthing all her children

She did not state whether she bought the car for herself or whether it was given to her by her partner

A beautiful Ghanaian mother, MzAkua, has shown off the brand-new Mercedes-Benz she was given after delivering her fourth child through a cesarean section.

In a short video she shared on Instagram, MzAkua flaunted the white car as she also wore a white corseted attire with a scarf.

Her caption showed that she has had four cesarean sections, and all her four children have first names starting with the letter A.

The children are called Ariella, Allen, Alden, and the newest addition, Andrew (Baby Aseda). Aseda's name is customised on the car's number plate.

MzAkua did not state whether she bought the car for herself or it was gifted to her. But she expressed gratitude to the ladies who made her look gorgeous when her baby, Aseda, was outdoored and named.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below.

@mzz_bee said:

You do all. God is gud. 3 mpo am suffering

@mrs_sarfo wrote:

You deserve it sis, 4 c- section is not a joke

@fodzenee_fafak said:

The body is bodying❤️…. At this point Aseda nkoaa

@deborahlondon_ wrote:

Congrats sis! ♥️

@nalna_yaa said:

Looking hotter like you never gave birth ..indeed God do this one

@vanessa_horgle wrote:

Nyame eeeeh, Aseda ampa. Your life with God makes me so happy. Congrats sis ♥

@nurse_yeswecan said:

You deserve this and many more❤️ we thank God for your life

@sandra.ama_ wrote:

It’s really the body for me! 4 kids WHERE

@glam_by_cella said:

Sis not be easy am in the same shoes as urs we give glory to God for our lives

Woman receives Supreme 2023 Range Rover as push gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a husband gifted his spouse a supreme 2023 Range Rover after they gave birth to their third child.

Nizi Rozay said she ordered the car in January and shared some images on social media that went viral when she received it.

She uploaded four photos with an exciting caption that read: ''Finally got my push gift! Specially ordered it in January, and now it’s finally mine! The brand new 2023 Range Rover!''

Mum of triplets receives Mercedes-Benz

Another mother of triplets received a luxury Mercedes-Benz push gift worth over $57,000 from her husband.

Cynthia Roland showed off the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE model.

She shared images of the car on social media and expressed her joy and gratitude to her husband.

