Efya Teases Maa Lydia After Heartbreaking Defeat At Ayawaso West: 'Wo Maame Baako, Wo Papa Bebree'
Ghanaian musician Jane Awindor, popularly known as Efya, has taken to social media to tease the incumbent MP for the Ayawaso West Wuoguon constituency.
This is after Maa Lydia, as she's affectionately called, suffered a painful defeat in her constituency and lost her seat to renowned actor-turned-politician John Dumelo.
In an X post, Efya shared a photo from a video of Maa Lydia dancing at a party event. Maa Lydia wore a white T-shirt over a white skirt and matched it with white footwear.
Efya, who found the photo funny, wrote under the post: "Wo maame baako, wo papa bebree."
See the post below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
