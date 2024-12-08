Ghanaian musician Jane Awindor, popularly known as Efya, has taken to social media to tease the incumbent MP for the Ayawaso West Wuoguon constituency.

This is after Maa Lydia, as she's affectionately called, suffered a painful defeat in her constituency and lost her seat to renowned actor-turned-politician John Dumelo.

Ghanaian singer Efya is throwing shade at Maa Lydia after her disappointing defeat. Image source: Lydia Alhassan, Efya

In an X post, Efya shared a photo from a video of Maa Lydia dancing at a party event. Maa Lydia wore a white T-shirt over a white skirt and matched it with white footwear.

Efya, who found the photo funny, wrote under the post: "Wo maame baako, wo papa bebree."

