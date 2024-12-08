Global site navigation

Efya Teases Maa Lydia After Heartbreaking Defeat At Ayawaso West: 'Wo Maame Baako, Wo Papa Bebree'
by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read

Ghanaian musician Jane Awindor, popularly known as Efya, has taken to social media to tease the incumbent MP for the Ayawaso West Wuoguon constituency.

This is after Maa Lydia, as she's affectionately called, suffered a painful defeat in her constituency and lost her seat to renowned actor-turned-politician John Dumelo.

Ghanaian singer Efya is throwing shade at Maa Lydia after her disappointing defeat. Image source: Lydia Alhassan, Efya
In an X post, Efya shared a photo from a video of Maa Lydia dancing at a party event. Maa Lydia wore a white T-shirt over a white skirt and matched it with white footwear.

Efya, who found the photo funny, wrote under the post: "Wo maame baako, wo papa bebree."

See the post below:

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

