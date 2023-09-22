A young man has shared how his wife supported his ambition by sending him to school in Canada

In a video, the man also revealed that he repaid the kind act by also sponsoring his wife through school

Netizens who saw the video have showered praises on the man for being a loving and supportive husband

A young man in Canada has earned the admiration of many after he took to social media to celebrate his wife.

In a viral TikTok video, the young man shared the fun moments he had with his wife revealing via the captions that the woman showed him love and care as she worked as a bathroom cleaner so she could sponsor his education in Canada.

As a show of gratitude, the man, now a bank manager, decided to also reciprocate his wife's kindness by sponsoring her to further her education.

The concluding part of the video had photos of his beautiful wife posing for pictures in plain view, apparently as she attended lectures.

The 20-second video captioned "Trust the process" had gathered over 74,000 likes and 2,000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens commend the man for being loyal

Social media users who watched the heartwarming video commended the young man for being a faithful and supportive husband.

sher stated:

alot of women are like your wife, very noble, but God bless the few husband who remember to reciprocate back the act of kindness. congrats to you bot.

Olyvia Jazzmyne replied:

he said his wife!! when u are married and building a future you do it by any means necessary! Love it!!

Akosuyarhreal indicated:

Well it’s good u didn’t disappoint her tho but abeg you all don’t try this oo yoo

veranda

God bless u sir for not disappointing her

caribbeansocababy wrote:

This is so beautiful to see hold that queen down them guls who not doing 50/50 out here still getting cheated on

