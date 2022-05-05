An assistant professor, Joeva Rock, who was served a pack of food labelled "jollof rice" has come online to share her experience

Many people who saw the photo of the food said there is no way the food can pass for jollof rice as it does not look anything like it

There were some who took to Joeva's comment section, saying that they also experienced the same thing on different flights

A white woman who is also an anthropologist and assistant professor, Joeva Rock, has gone on Twitter to share a photo of the "jollof rice" she was served on a plane.

Joeva said she was given the food a few weeks ago when she was on a flight to Ghana. The food looks like mashed potatoes, sauce, and vegetable soup.

A similar experience

The photo she shared showed "Tomato onion chicken, jollof rice" written on the foil covering the food.

In her subsequent tweet, she quoted another tweet that disclosed the same food was served by British Airways on a flight to Lagos.

This cannot be jollof rice

At the time of writing this report, the tweet has over 2,000 quoted replies with more than 16,000 likes.

@OmideyiOlaide said:

"Kenya Airways has the worst food. They served me 'rice with curried lamb sauce' from JKIA to Monrovia and I spent the whole flight looking for the 'lamb' because the only thing I saw were bones. I presumed the lamb must have trekked from Marraketch to Nairobi and lost its flesh."

@TobyNwazor said:

"I don't need to taste it to know that this is something else labeled jollof rice."

@YugeeohUo said:

"Nne, that jollof is not from any part of Africa. Not Ghana, not Senegal and definitely not Nigeria. You were served British jollof, my dear. All this time we've had jollof wars and we didn't know to include the British?"

@doll_lenses said:

"This thing wan resemble zobo(sacrifice) wey dem dey put for junction for Benin."

@greysweaterdude said:

"Neither Nigerians, Ghanaians nor the Senegalese can recognize that insult to our ancestors."

@scuti_1 said:

"This confused me too much, do you know how long I was looking for the rice."

Nadia Eke: Ghanaian Athlete Confirms Ghana Jollof is more Delicious than Nigerian Jollof

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that BBC Africa News recently shared a short video that featured Ghanaian triple Jumper for Tokyo 2020, Nadia Eke.

In the video sighted on a Twitter page with the handle @Ghanaspotlight, Nadia stated that she asked her father who is a Nigerian the timeless question about which Jollof is the best, Ghanaian or Nigerian?

According to Nadia, her father responded by saying;

"I am Nigerian but i ended up marrying a Ghanaian so..."

Source: YEN.com.gh