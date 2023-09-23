In a video that went viral on TikTok, a roadside vendor was spotted getting beating heavily by the rains as he hurriedly tried to pack his belongings

The young man who who sells sneakers and apparel, won the sympathy of many social media users who felt bad for him

Many folks in the comment section praised him for his hard work and prayed for God to bless his hustle

A dedicated street vendor from Ghana in video that went viral on TikTok faced the wrath of heavy rains on Friday September 22, 2023 as he desperately attempted to safeguard his merchandise.

This young entrepreneur, specializing in sneakers and apparel, attracted sympathy and support from Ghanaians as they felt bad for him.

The video captured the vendor's struggle as he raced against the raindrops to protect his goods, showing his commitment to his livelihood. Rain-soaked and determined, he quickly tried to pack away his products, which won admiration and empathy from those who watched the clip.

The viral video prompted an overwhelming response from social media users who were moved by the vendor's dedication.The comment section was filled with peeps, praising his work ethic and resilience in the face of adversity. Many viewers on TikTok expressed their wishes for his success and offered prayers for his hustle.

Ghanaian aparel vendor wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Akua Nhyira said:

A young and man going true all this stress and one person will will pack huge sums of money and keep it in his house, God will punish them all

Justice Kwame Arhin commented:

I'm hurt because I'm sure his girlfriend is not even appreciating his efforts

Nana Adwoa wrote:

God bless your hustle and focus on your life ♥️no fake love from any lady ok choose wise

Ghanaian man speaks on hard work

In another story, Adumbire Adongo, a young man from Ghana, gained online fame through a viral video showing him weeding a vast land all by himself in one day.

In the video, he boldly challenged the belief that hard work guarantees success, asserting that if it were true, he would have already achieved success.

His thought-provoking words have sparked debates on social media, with many reconsidering traditional notions of success.

