A man who lives in Antwerp, Belgium, in a video spoke with popular blogger Zionfelix and shared costly it was to live in Antwerp

The Ghanaian man said housing was expensive, sharing that he spends around GH¢ 14k on rent every month and also spends over GH¢ 3k on food

He mentioned that living in Antwerp was more expensive than other places in Belgium

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian man residing in Antwerp, Belgium, in a conversation with popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, shed light on the high cost of living in the city. During the discussion he revealed that life in Antwerp came at a significant financial expense.

Ghanaian Man Living In Belgium Speaks Photo Source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian man, disclosed to Zionfelix that housing costs in Antwerp were notably high. He said he personally spends approximately GH¢ 14,000 each month on rent, reflecting the city's real estate prices. Additionally, he mentioned that he allocates over GH¢ 3,000 monthly for food expenses, emphasizing the overall financial burden faced by residents.

The Ghanaian resident however noted that living in Antwerp was more expensive compared to other regions within Belgium.

The video sparked reactions among Ghanaians and others who watched it. Many viewers commented that the costs mentioned in the video seemed justifiable if the man was earning a substantial income in euros.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Antwerp resident sets tonues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

salifu66966696 said:

Aaaaa is very cheap papa na America you know how much we Dey pay for rent. Like I go rent 3 bedrooms saf

nakay_tv wrote:

He is lieing, 1 bedroom is around 650 EUROS that is the most expensive, so guys stop deceiving the public like that...

miss._hinson reacted:

Everything Ghanaians will convert forgetting their minimum wage is different from home.

UK lady cries about high cost of living

In another story, a Ghanaian woman said that living in the United Kingdom was not all about enjoyment, as has been made believed.

In a video, the woman stated that it was a bad practice for people in Ghana to misuse money sent to them by their loved ones abroad.

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the assertion of the woman about the living conditions in the UK.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh