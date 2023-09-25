Gospel singer Ernest Opoku Jnr has recounted his struggling past as he disclosed that he once lived in a single room with a colleague artiste

The My Season singer revealed in an interview that he lived with Oware Junior for eight years while chasing his musical dreams

His comments, shared in a video on Instagram by Delay, drew diverse reactions from online users who went under the post

Ghanaian gospel singer Ernest Opoku Jnr has recalled his modest past as he revealed that he once lived in a rented single room with a colleague musician.

Speaking on The Delay Show hosted by media star Delay, born Deloris Frimpong Manso, Ernest Opoku disclosed that he used to live with singer Oware Junior.

Ernest Opoku Jnr recalls “perching” in single room as he recounts poor past. Photo credit: delayghana.

Source: Instagram

Eight years of struggle

The My Season singer recounted living with Oware Junior for eight years. He recalls pursuing his passion to become a famous gospel musician amid the difficulties.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''I lived with Oware Junior for eight years. He rented the place and allowed me to live with him. We slept on the same bed, but he had a lady friend who visited him sometimes," he told Delay.

Ernest Opoku has since become one of Ghana's most well-known gospel stars with several hit songs such as Ensa Me Ho, Anopa Hemaa, Meda Woase, Eye Awurade Adom, and many others.

His rise from poverty to prominence in Ghana's entertainment scene inspires many, especially young people, who want to become like him.

Watch his interview below:

Ghanaians react to video of Ernest Opoku

Delay posted a snippet of the interview on her Instagram account, where people shared their thoughts.

Gwabena__wusu commented:

Akoa y3 sellout .

Boakyegodwinosei observed:

It's unacceptable. Spirit man sounded like he was mocking Oware. And besides, 15 years of marital relationships fail here in .

Ekuaaseda posted:

I didn't know Ernest is this funny .

Mikemonfils reacted:

His facial expression, though.

Blwofona said:

His beard looks weird paa ooo.

Sex_toys_ghana commented:

Single room life.

Dennissilkjr stated:

Akoa y3 Jon. He derailed from the initial question and dragged someone else's businesses into it.

Ladylindsayb said:

Delay looks amazingly beautiful .

Official_sweetmikel posted:

Kyr3s3 comedians nkoaaa ne music industry nu mu oo.

Gaiseyeliz900 screamed:

Eeeei Ernest Opoku.

Manasseh Azure recalls humble past

Separately, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni recounted his stormy journey to success with six lessons as he began a one-year paid fellowship at Harvard University in the US.

The celebrated media figure recalled his modest but difficult beginning, attributing his elevation from grass to grace to God.

In a Facebook post, the media personality detailed that for someone who could not attend his preferred senior high school due to transportation issues despite earning a scholarship, receiving two fully-funded admissions into two universities in the United States in 2023 is possibly the delayed miracle he anticipated years ago.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh