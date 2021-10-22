Three innovative Accra Technical University students have put their academic studies to practice by designing a robot that assists with some industrial work

A Ghana National skills competition, which the students participated in, motivated them to take up more projects

The robot built by Justice Nyarko, Isaac Adjoka and Clement Siaw can be controlled through knobs in the machine, a controller that uses Bluetooth and wifi, and through an interface on a phone

Three students have made their school and country proud after designing and building a robot to aid heavy industrial work.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Joy News YouTube channel revealed the names of the brilliant students of Accra Technical University as Justice Nyarko, Isaac Adjoka and Clement Siaw.

They began working together after winning the Ghana National skills competition organized by the counsel of technical and vocational education and training.

Justice Nyarko, Isaac Adjoka and Clement Siaw operating the robot Photo credit: Joy News/YouTube

Their group, JIS robotics, derived from the initials of their first names was initiated after they went through training in Milan, Italy.

The aim of the training program was to increase technical knowledge of modern technologies and equipment.

How it works

The robot which has been named 'The Bot Arm' was designed to aid in the lifting of heavy materials.

According to the students, it has three control points, a knob on the machine itself, a controller which communicates with the robot through Bluetooth and Wifi, and an interface on a phone.

