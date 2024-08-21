An elderly Ghanaian woman stole the spotlight after she took the dancefloor at a wedding held in Ashaiman

An elderly Ghanaian woman based in Ashaiman has demonstrated her incredible dancing skills to the admiration of many online.

The granny, who was named as Godmother, appeared to have once lived an active life in her youth.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on @hajiamira22's TikTok page, Godmother reminisced about her past life, treating guests at a recent wedding event at Ashaiman to some impressive dance moves.

Godmother, wearing a matching top and down outfit with pieces of jewellery on her left ankle, hopped on an old-school American hip-hop tune to exhibit her once-forgotten boogie talent.

Netizens in awe of Godmother's talent

The elderly Ghanaian woman's incredible display at the wedding left many netizens in awe on social media.

Godmother's dancing video was viewed by more than 4,000 people, recording over 4k likes and 90 comments, as of the time of drafting this story.

Some of the reactions from netizens are compiled below:

@Lovelysman Headlines wrote:

"She understands the lyrics (dangerous)."

@Na Jallo also wrote:

"Life is full of happiness, I don’t know her but I love her."

@BLOG RAPTURE said:

"Everything is possible there."

@Sterling Deen also said:

"Aisha mei dooro on the dancefloor ."

@Humble Lion commented"

"what are all the chains doing on her legs. where is her mayafi."

Elderly woman dances at an event

