Felix Nyarko is a Ghanaian living in the US for about five years and claims the country has really helped him

He said one of the initial things that surprised him was when he received his first salary as a part-time worker

Felix also revealed he was schooling while working but was receiving GH¢17,000 every two weeks

A Ghanaian residing in the US has narrated how surprised he was when he received his first salary abroad.

Felix Nyarko said he travelled to the US about five years ago after someone staked the US Visa Lottery ticket on his behalf and called to inform him when he won.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Felix said he is happy to have relocated because he can attest to the changes in his life.

A collage of Felix Nyarko speaking to DJ Nyaami Photo credit: @SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

He narrated that one of the things that initially shocked him was the first salary he received after working for two weeks as a part-time employee.

Felix revealed he was paid GH¢17,000 every other week and was so happy to receive such an amount when he converted it to Ghana Cedis.

"I was studying and working part-time at the time. I was making ten to eleven times what I made in Ghana. I was paid GH¢17,000 for two weeks. So it meant GH¢34,000 each month. When I saw that, I was taken aback. After settling my rent and other bills, I had roughly GH¢24,000 left. It has changed my life."

Despite the financial gains, Felix said his social life is suffering. He said many Ghanaians abroad have little or no social life and live on social media.

"In Ghana, you can hang out with friends and relations but it is not the same here. When you are available, your friend may be at work. For example, today is my day off, but I’m at home because my friend is at work. I have no life here."

Watch the video below:

