A video of a Ghanaian woman sharing her testimony on how she travelled abroad has many feeling motivated

The woman revealed she was denied a visa to Canada in Ghana, but today, she doesn't need it to travel to that country since she was in the US

Many people who reacted to the video were inspired by her story, with others hoping to travel abroad soon

A Ghanaian woman living in the United States has used her lived experience to advise people on the relevance of being patient in their quest to travel abroad.

In a viral TikTok video, the woman @anitaafriyie1, aboard a plane, en route to Canada, recounted how she was denied a visa to that country in 2016 when she was living in Ghana.

Ghanaian woman shares travel experience to Canada

Source: TikTok

Luck shone on her as she travelled to the United States in 2017, where she has been living since.

Her testimony is that she was travelling to Canada from the US and didn't need a visa as a requirement to enter the same country she was denied entry seven years ago.

"Today I am going to Canada and I don't need a visa. I know God's time is the best."

She advised persons hoping to travel abroad to be patient and trust in the Lord.

At the time of writing the report, the video captioned "Canada here I come" had gathered over 1600 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the testimony of the woman

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the woman for using her experience to motivate others.

Mr BlaqGh stated:

Hmmm God time is the best, even South Africa denied me with visa but in his own time I’m now in holland which I can travel to so many countries hmm

Kendal Linda

Hmmm thanks for the advice, my Netherlands visa was denied this month but I won’t give up cos I knw for sure God time is the best

Baffowaa Gifty indicated:

God please I’m still waiting patiently the promise you have promised me amen

serious Lady

i tap into your blessesing in the almighty name of Jesus Christ Amen

Ghanaian man in Canada plans to returns in 2024

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a Ghanaian living in Canada is set to return to Ghana in 2024.

Kweku, in an interview with interview SVTV Africa, said he wants to help build the country with the knowledge he has gained through his studies.

Kweku said he had been away from Ghana for about ten years, travelling to various countries to pursue further studies.

Source: YEN.com.gh