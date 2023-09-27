A video of a young Ghanaian man in Canada lamenting over his inability to get the services of a shoemaker is trending

The man revealed that his shoe got spoilt however, he fears he might not be able to get it repaired

Many people who saw the video advised him to move around with glue next time

A young Ghanaian man living in Canada has stirred reactions online after he opened up on an unfortunate situation he faced.

Taken to TikTok, the international student revealed that he was on his way to church only to realize that his shoe soul had come off.

Man laments he is unable to find a shoemaker in Canada Photo credit: @officialcrent

Source: TikTok

He said attempts to get his shoe repaired failed because he looked around and not was getting a shoemaker.

Expressing disappointment, the young man confessed that the unpleasant situation makes him miss Ghana, adding that he was forced to forgo church and return home.

His concern was that the shoe was also very expensive, and now doesn't know if he would ever get shoemaker to work on it.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 13000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the concerns of the young man

Many people who thronged the comment section advised him to move around with glue next time.

Khimkhay stated:

You didn’t go with super glue??

Maame Pokuaah770 commented:

Walk fast fast, nobody will see

abigailadwubi added:

Walk slowly no one will see it

kobbydrillgh revealed:

i will start a shoe maker business when i get to Canada

Random added:

You are lucky it didn't tuu inside the church like you go turn Eyy Abigail

