A video of how an SHS student reacted after her school mother wrote her final WASSCE paper has left many emotional

The junior student could not hide her tears as she wept after her school mother came to speak to her

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady on completing SHS

A junior student of a Senior High School was reduced to tears as her school mother came to bid goodbye after writing her final paper in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The emotional video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok shows the touching moment where the student, Nhyira, had her head on her lap, shedding tears after realizing her adorable school mother would soon leave the campus.

Attempts by the senior to calm her down made matters worse as the sound of her voice made her cry more.

At that point, the fresh SHS graduate, who sounded emotional, urged her to stop crying with the promise that she would visit her regularly.

The 54-second video, which was captioned "She didn't want me to leave," had gathered over 1,000 likes and ten comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the emotional video

Many people who saw the video concluded that the fresh graduate was kind to her school daughter and will be dearly missed.

PaapaKhophiShamuto03 stated:

awww nhyira don't cry...

GH_Ranking indicated:

It happened to me to wen u are too good for ur son or daughter

Kobbybryner revealed:

Awwwww blessing don’t worry will come and visit you wai

robertkhalifa813 indicated:

ooo i feel like cry for u

Mom delighter as son completes WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian mother welcomed her son with tears as he wrote his last paper for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The woman could barely control herself as she walked with her son, who attended Pentecost Senior High School.

She said her joy was mainly because her quest to ensure that her son completes SHS came with many struggles.

