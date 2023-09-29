Little Boy Records Video Assuring Phone Owner He Will Return Her Lost Item
- A young Black boy found a phone on the ground and recorded a video so the owner would see it after it reached her
- The boy said he did not want to keep the phone and would do everything he could to get the missing item to the owner.
- The video, which was shared on social media, has seen many comments and praise for the boy for his uprightness
A video of a young Black Boy has many talking on social media about his honesty and how well his parents have raised him.
The young lad took a video on a stranger's phone to assure the owner that he was a good boy and would not take what did not belong to him.
In the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on Twitter, he narrated that the Black boy allegedly found a phone on the ground.
He added that the phone belonged to a young lady who later saw the recorded video on her phone.
In the video, the young boy assured the phone owner that he was not a thief and would do his best to get it to the owner.
"You might not know me, but I found your phone. I am going to try to give your phone back. I didn't want to take it with me. It was just on the ground."
The boy explained in the video that he recorded, hoping the owner would see the video when she got it back.
Watch the video below:
Comments on the video
YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:
@gh_lentiz said:
Wow
@storyoforphan wrote:
Sad country
@Iamwizzy_1 said:
Is it in Ghana ? Because I know my people
@who_else_is_YG wrote:
I hope my little cousins will watch this video
@Rasta4NDC said:
This can never happen under the leadership of Akufo Addo and Bawumia in Ghana…Dbee
@MRBAS96394361 wrote:
Parenting plays a part, but he was just being cautious as a black kid went so that his intentions will not be misunderstood
@kofi_awortwi said:
Yeah and he’s smart. If he hadn’t done the video and they track it and found it in his hands, they gonna say he was tryna steal it
@mensah_stephane wrote:
Ibi kasoa anka by now the phone dealers start Dey take do swap
@mrchrone said:
This is me ☺️
