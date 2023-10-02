Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has shared his experience in getting a Schengen visa vs. a visa from an African country

In a Facebook post, he recounted that it took him less than 24 hours to get a one-year Schengen visa

However, when he applied for a visa from an African country, it took him three months, and they granted him only 10 days visa

Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, has compared the visa acquisition process of some European and African countries.

His post on Facebook generated several comments, and many people encouraged him to mention the countries he was referring to on social media.

Wode Maya said he got a Schengen visa in less than one day, but a country he did not name in Africa kept his documents for months.

Wode Maya added that he got a one-year Schengen visa while the African country that kept so long granted him only a 10-day stay.

"I Got my 1 year duration Schengen visa in less than 24 hrs but a country somewhere in Africa kept my documents for almost 3 months & issued 10 days visa."

Reactions to Wode Maya's post

YEN.com.gh collated some comments by netizens. Read them below:

@Kemi Talks said:

Name that country, Wodemaya CALL EM OUT‼️‼️‼️

@Chris Handler alleged:

It has to be South Africa. Similar story and they gave me 14 days. I have finished chopping the money it’s now that they have given me the visa.

@Zeal Desmond wrote:

3months is nothing, in Cameroon, it might take 6months my brother. So be happy with 3

@Francis Chilenga said:

Maybe you didn't tip them..we are quick when tips are involved. U would have gotten your visa within 5hrs!

@Hollywuds Kaps Che wrote:

UGANDA does everything chap chap so am sure we are out.

@Aloysius Selasie Senu said:

Same color people enforcing borders in there mind

@Chinsisi Salama wrote:

They forget that u will bring the much needed forex in that country.

@Jeremiah Hamachila said:

All African countries they've the same problem

Lady gets a 10-year US visa in the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady in the UK recounted how she quickly acquired a 10-year US visa in just two days.

Lois shared in a TikTok video that they only asked her one question and then granted her a 10-year visa.

"I had compiled a lot of documents after making two copies of each. My mom is a Ga woman, so you know how it goes. When I was going, my file looked like I was going to write an exam. But upon getting there, they didn't even check them. They asked me one question, and I told them my visa was approved," Lois recounted in her TikTok video.

Wode Maya's mum takes a flight for the first time

Meanwhile, Wode Maya gave his mother an unforgettable experience. Aunty Maggie, as she's popularly referred to, went on her first international trip.

According to her son, she cried and wished he husband was still alive to enjoy with her.

