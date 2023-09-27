A Ghanaian woman living in Germany has revealed that she pays over GH¢5,000 monthly for a self-contained room in Bremen

She told Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix about her daily expenses on amenities and food in the European country

Her interview, which the media personality released on Facebook, has gained views and mixed reactions from online users

A Germany-based Ghanaian lady from Kumasi in Ghana's Ashanti Region has claimed she spends more than GH¢5,000 monthly rent for a self-contained room in Bremen.

She opened up about her expenses in the European country to Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix. Her residence includes a washroom, storeroom, kitchen and one big room, she told the media star.

Germany-based Ghanaian lady claims she spends over GH¢5k on rent monthly. Photo credit: Zionfelix Entertainment News.

Source: Facebook

Lady shares details

The young lady said she pays for TV and radio licence fees despite not using them.

"I spend €450 (GH¢5,500) monthly rent for my single room in Bremen. You pay for a TV license whether you have a TV or not," she told Zionfelix in a video on Facebook.

The video in which she talks about her daily expenses on rent and food in Germany gathered reactions.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians share mixed reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks

Source: YEN.com.gh