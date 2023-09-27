Celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has shared a video showing his mother's reaction when he took her to the Black Star Square for the first time

In the video he posted on Facebook, Wode Maya's mother looked happy to have visited the place in Accra as she was all smiles

Social media users who watched the video applauded Wode Maya for giving his mother such priceless experiences

Wode Maya, a celebrity Ghanaian YouTuber born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, shared a video where he took his mother to a national monument for the first time.

The video showed how excited Wode Maya's mother was to see the place, and her son, from his voice, also seemed happy that his mother had at least visited a national monument.

In the short video shared on Facebook, Wode Maya took his mother to the Independence Square at Osu in the Greater Accra Region.

Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah, commissioned the construction of the Independence Square, also known as the Black Star Square. It was completed in 1961 to coincide with the state visit of Queen Elizabeth.

It served as a place of motivation for several African leaders who were at the time fighting for independence.

Until recently, parades on Independence Day were held there. All presidents of the Fourth Republic were sworn into office at the Black Star Square.

Comments on video

The video shared by Wode Maya on Facebook generated several reactions from social media users. Read some of them below:

@HisHoliness Menna Kutin said:

I can feel the happiness. Start taking her along on some of your travels. The excitement that would her and memories u would create with her would be lasting.

@Julia Allen wrote:

Independent Square is a very beautiful sight to behold. It was one of the Highlights of my journey to Ghana West Africa 17 years ago.

@Martha Oppong said:

It’s so sad how we can’t even have enough money to travel within our own country.

@Araba Asaba wrote:

Auntie Maggie I like your shades ♥️

@Aziz Brimah said:

She brought the Language along . #I #Love #Fante

@Abena Dwamena wrote:

Please leave mummy alone wai ,it's. because she lives at Takoradi and not Accra; sadly, our Jubilee Park has now been turned into a market

@Abdullah Nankumba said:

I am a Malawian, and I visited Independence Square before her

Watch the video below:

