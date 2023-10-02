In a viral video, a Ghanaian man performed a daring stunt by descending from the sky while standing on a casket, which was suspended by strong ropes from an unseen object

The video, shared by First TV Ghana on Facebook, has sparked widespread discussions and curiosity online about the motivation behind this unusual act

Many people have shared their thoughts and opinions about the video on social media

A video that has gone viral online features a Ghanaian man who executed a daring stunt, descending from the sky while standing on top of a casket.

In the video, the man can be seen wearing a body harness while the casket is securely attached to strong ropes, suspending him from an unseen object.

The footage has sparked a flurry of reactions and discussions on social media, particularly on the Facebook page of First TV Ghana.

A Ghanaian man descending from a casket at a funeral Photo credit: First TV Ghana

Source: Facebook

How social media users are reacting to the stunt at a funeral

The video has captured viewers' attention, prompting them to share their thoughts and opinions on this unusual and attention-grabbing stunt.

While the exact motivation behind the stunt remains unclear, it has undoubtedly ignited curiosity and raised eyebrows among online spectators.

Daniel Wussah said:

He's reaping what he sowed when he was alive, what he did to others is what is being done to him

Aliu Adam mentioned:

Kweku Chainz Page just loook at theeemmm!!! Y3ni3 The legends !! suuuuwa!!!

Kumako Constant stated:

If you are sad in this country then you choose to be ☹️,and I tell you the brotherhood will disowned you with immediate effect .

Watch the video:

Viral video: Young man wows Instagram with remarkable feat of walking on giant tractor tyre

Meanwhile, in a viral Instagram video, a young man has amazed viewers with his exceptional talent as he uses a massive tractor tire to traverse an expressway.

The video showcases his unique technique, where he skillfully climbs onto the tire and uses his legs to roll it in reverse, leaving Instagram users in awe of his remarkable skills.

Kwadwo Sheldon's hilarious reaction to biker's stunt video goes viral

In another story, Kwadwo Sheldon, a popular YouTuber, had his audience in stitches when he shared a video recounting his amusing biking experience.

The video featured Meek Mill Gad of Bike, a professional biker, performing a daring stunt that left Sheldon screaming in sheer terror.

While many found the video entertaining and burst into laughter, some expressed genuine concern for Sheldon's safety.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh