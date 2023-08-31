Kwadwo Sheldon got many people laughing hard when he shared a video of how his biking experience went

A video of Meek Mill Gad of Bike, a professional biker, pulling off a stunt got the YouTuber screaming for dear life

Many people said the video made them laugh while others showed concern for his safety

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon caused a frenzy on social media when he posted a video of himself on a bike ride with a professional biker.

Kwadwo Sheldon goes biking with a professional biker. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon goes biking with a professional biker

The professional biker, Meek Mill Gad of Bike, was behind the machine's brakes while Kwadwo Sheldon held on to him from behind.

They rode at top speed on the streets of Accra while another biker recorded the memorable moment.

During the trip, Kwadwo Sheldon was seen screaming for dear life while tightly holding Meek Mill Gad of Bike.

Towards the end of the trip, when the biker slowed down, the YouTuber was seen making hand gestures in the air in excitement.

Below is a video of Kwadwo Sheldon on a motorbike with a professional biker as they pull off a stunt.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

The video got many people laughing hard as they filled the comment section with laughing emotions.

Others also stated that Kwadwo Sheldon's facial expressions during the bike ride made them laugh, while others expressed concern for his safety.

ameyaw112 said:

Massa you dey lie you were afraid

richardafun remarked:

Holding on for dear life. Bless him

freezy_macbones_official_ stated:

The song at the background is great advice for people who plan to do this . Kwadwo, you got big balls . Well done ️

yesghanaonline remarked:

Your man dey fight for his life

easy_pele stated:

Ey Sheldon , please, for your headsake get down

kwesi_fabby.thebarber_ asked:

But the helmet ⛑️ nu how were they able to get your size

ybofficials commented:

see the fear in sheldon’s eyes .

dannylampo stated:

Ehyyy, how many lives you get?

Asantewaa, Kwadwo Sheldon appear in BBC documentary

YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Asantewaa and YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon were featured in a BBC documentary.

The documentary was centred on the creative industry and how influencers and content creators survive in Ghana and make a living out of content creation.

