A video of Asana expressing delight after she finally got a prosthetic leg has left many people in awe

The former Date Rush contestant danced with joy as she revealed that she can now walk with ease without the use of crutches

Many people who saw the video congratulated the young lady on getting her heart's desire

Asana Osman, a former contestant of the popular reality show, Date Rush, has sparked an emotional reaction from many people online after a TikTok video of her in a jubilant mood went viral.

Her joy comes against the backdrop that she now has a prosthetic leg and would not need the support of crutches to facilitate her movement.

Asana gets a prosthetic leg Photo credit:@asanadaterushs9/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Expressing delight, Asana who was beaming with smiles remarked:

"See who is slaying, see who is standing without crutches"

She danced and shook her behind with ease as proof that henceforth, movement from one place to the other would be done effortlessly.

The heartwarming video had gathered over 11,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate her

Netizens who saw the video were commended Asana for being able to walk freely, with some also thanked whoever paid for her to get the prosthetic leg.

Akua4 replied:

Awwww we thank God. God richly bless everyone behind this.

evelynsunkwa commented:

God bless whoever made you happy

Doriewood Marcos indicated:

I know Nana Ama McBrown is behind this God richly bless her in abundance

user9363478346646 revealed:

Am so happy for you…continue..God bless Nana Ama Mcbrown

Amonu Farms

Wow, I am happy for you. God bless everyone who made this a reality

user6361492448102

Your good heart and humbleness will take you far

Lady admits she is proud to be PWD

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman admitted that she is happy living in Germany, especially as a person with a disability.

She confessed that her status as a person with a disability gives her access to many benefits.

"The first one, you can drive with this card to any part of Germany free of charge. Also you are given priority anytime you are in a queue."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh