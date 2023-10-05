A Ghanaian on X(Twitter) @bougiefeminist shared her reasons for joining the #OccupuJulorbiHouse protest

Her post made popular YouTuber Ama Governor share how the demonstration has affected her

She said she was denied an opportunity she was looking forward to, and that has made her cry for a long

Vlogger and aspiring lawyer Elorm Ama Ababio has revealed that two top law firms in Ghana have refused to accept her for pupilage, possibly because she joined the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

Elorm, popularly known as Ama Governor, made this known on X(Twitter) and shared how she felt when they informed her that she would not be accepted to any of the firms.

Ama Governor said in the post that both interviews she went for before the protest was organised were very successful.

Ama Governor did not mention the names of the firms but said they both reached out to her after protest

However, she was informed days after the protest that she did not make the cut for both firms. According to her, she has been crying since the news was broken to her.

Her post was a response to another on the reason why she joined the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

Comments on Ama's post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the post. Read them below:

@nancybrewgh asked:

Does this stop you from being called to the bar? Some of us are anxious and praying for you. Don’t handstand your tweet.

@Ama_governor responded:

No it doesn’t babe

@barkervogues offered:

There’s always space for you with me. Let’s talk!

@MacJordaN said:

You'll be fine, Elorm. God is not indifferent to your hard work, and He won't let it go to waste. Concentrate on your journey to being called to the Bar, and everything will align for you. Insha'Allah

@moliymusic wrote:

God has greater plans for you

@biawurbi said:

I am so so so so sorry this happening to you Ama. that is SO unfair. so so unfair. just because you’re fighting for a better Ghana that everyone would benefit from. i wish you strength and courage and i hope you’re surrounded by your loved ones during this time

@dzeanne wrote:

I know it’s difficult but forget about them, just focus on getting your pupillage done at a firm that knows what they’re about and after you can create the career you want. You have great things destined for you and no law firm can take that away.

@darkoo_ba said:

aboa you think you can do that what you want right ?? Na you dey there

@Nao_Tao_ wrote:

Just lay low and get called first. You wouldn’t want to know what’s going on behind the scenes….

@Nana_kesse1 said:

No worries. We all sense greatness in you. Just a small challenge along the way

Ama Governor refused a call to the Bar

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Governor was denied a call to the Bar after a petition accusing her of bad conduct.

The petitioner was one Hajia Siduri, who Ama Governor said could not be traced.

Ghanaian broadcaster and lawyer Richard Dela Sky denied reports that he was behind the petition when leaked photos showed his phone number on the petition.

The General Legal Council later offered her a conditional call lifeline.

