Ama Governor: YouTuber Denied Pupilage By Two Law Firms After Joining #OccupyJulorbiHouse Protest
- A Ghanaian on X(Twitter) @bougiefeminist shared her reasons for joining the #OccupuJulorbiHouse protest
- Her post made popular YouTuber Ama Governor share how the demonstration has affected her
- She said she was denied an opportunity she was looking forward to, and that has made her cry for a long
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Vlogger and aspiring lawyer Elorm Ama Ababio has revealed that two top law firms in Ghana have refused to accept her for pupilage, possibly because she joined the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.
Elorm, popularly known as Ama Governor, made this known on X(Twitter) and shared how she felt when they informed her that she would not be accepted to any of the firms.
Ama Governor said in the post that both interviews she went for before the protest was organised were very successful.
However, she was informed days after the protest that she did not make the cut for both firms. According to her, she has been crying since the news was broken to her.
Woman cries after giving ex-lover second chance in viral TikTok video; Ghanaians ask why she went back
Celebrate Ghanaian celebrities and their love for luxurious cars! Click to check out Wheels on Yen by Yen.com.gh!
Her post was a response to another post made by @bougiefeminist on the reason why she joined the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.
Comments on Ama's post
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the post. Read them below:
@nancybrewgh asked:
Does this stop you from being called to the bar? Some of us are anxious and praying for you. Don’t handstand your tweet.
@Ama_governor responded:
No it doesn’t babe
@barkervogues offered:
There’s always space for you with me. Let’s talk!
@MacJordaN said:
You'll be fine, Elorm. God is not indifferent to your hard work, and He won't let it go to waste. Concentrate on your journey to being called to the Bar, and everything will align for you. Insha'Allah
@moliymusic wrote:
God has greater plans for you
@biawurbi said:
I am so so so so sorry this happening to you Ama. that is SO unfair. so so unfair. just because you’re fighting for a better Ghana that everyone would benefit from. i wish you strength and courage and i hope you’re surrounded by your loved ones during this time
Woman laments after authorities slash cement price, faces many bags in her store: "I don't pity her"
@dzeanne wrote:
I know it’s difficult but forget about them, just focus on getting your pupillage done at a firm that knows what they’re about and after you can create the career you want. You have great things destined for you and no law firm can take that away.
@darkoo_ba said:
aboa you think you can do that what you want right ?? Na you dey there
@Nao_Tao_ wrote:
Just lay low and get called first. You wouldn’t want to know what’s going on behind the scenes….
@Nana_kesse1 said:
No worries. We all sense greatness in you. Just a small challenge along the way
Ama Governor refused a call to the Bar
In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Governor was denied a call to the Bar after a petition accusing her of bad conduct.
The petitioner was one Hajia Siduri, who Ama Governor said could not be traced.
Ghanaian broadcaster and lawyer Richard Dela Sky denied reports that he was behind the petition when leaked photos showed his phone number on the petition.
The General Legal Council later offered her a conditional call lifeline.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh