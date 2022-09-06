Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy, has popped up with new stunning and stylish photos on social media

The photos had Tracy looking gorgeous in a black and white outfit as she stood inside the shop of her Kency By AVO

Tracy Osei's photos have stirred loads of positive reactions as social media users hail her over her new looks

Tracy Osei (nee Ameyaw), the wife of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite's first son Kennedy Osei has released new beautiful images online

The photos shared on Tracy's Instagram page showed the pretty Tracy flaunting her beauty and style in a classy dress.

Tracy, a fashion designer who owns the clothing brand, Kency By AVO, rocked a gorgeous black and white dress which is believed to have been made by her company. She matched her dress with a pair of black high-heeled shoes.

Kennedy Osei wife has been glowing in new photos Photo source: @aprilsveriown

Source: Instagram

Going with light makeup and a long weaveon, Mrs Osei looked glowing as she smiled while in-between two dummies at her shop.

Sharing the photos, the 26-year-old shared some motivation with her followers. She encouraged them to be patient and await God's time and await His goodness.

"Friendly reminder that God has always got you! His plans for you are unfolding. Be patient. What is yours will come, what is not will go; be comfortable to let it go and await God’s goodness!," she said.

Tracy Osei's followers hail her beauty

While Tracy's post suggests she might have thought of motivation while sharing the photos, it is her beauty is which is captivating her followers. many of them took to the comment section to praise her.

damonosei_lp said

"Looking stunning."

_louisa_elikem_official said

"You look like a doll. so nice."

emefawigs said

"Love what you wearing ."

lovemore7202

" motherhood looks good on you.❤️"

_delaanku said

"what a beauty ❤️."

albydarling1 said

"Your creativity is on the next level The way I suffered before knowing the material you are wearing paa Nice dress."

Source: YEN.com.gh