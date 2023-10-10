A video of a young man advising persons hoping to immigrate to the US by winning American lottery has gone viral

He admonished persons not to use old photos as passport pictures while applying for the lottery

Many peopple who saw the video commended the young man for speaking on the issue with others asking questions

A young man living in the US has warned Ghanaians who wish to apply for the Diversity Visa lottery, also known as the America lottery to pay particular attention to the passport picture they submit.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man @mustaphabekoe in announcing that the registration for the American lottery had begun, enocouraged applicants to visit professional photographers in order to get the dimensions of their passport pictures right.

He also admonished applicants to ensure that they use a recent passport picture to avoid the risk of being disqualified.

"Do not use a passport picture which is more than six months old. Also make sure that your ears can be seen in the photo."

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 14,000 likes and 300 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians seek clarity on the issue

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video asked questions about the issues raised by the young man.

Eddie stated:

You can take picture with your phone . I used my phone to take picture and I won … I other friends who did same and won too..

Owusu Prince indicated:

I’ve been trying this but I know one day will be my day just as you said” if you start am, you go finish am

Liam Diller inidcated:

What if I’m a citizen of a qualified country but was born in an unqualified country, may I ask?

Nahs Rayy replied:

I like the presentation ruff I cldnt stop watching

TYLERsWIFT wrote:

adey try since day one but the pic still be my problem can't submit

Quamina stated:

How true is that thing where if someone fills it for you in the US it may work?

Visa officer advises parents

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former visa officer, Lissa, has warned parents who apply for the American lottery, to be careful regarding the information they submit.

In a video sighted on TikTok, Lissa explained that many people get disqualified because they are unable to provide the right answers to some tricky questions or they deliberately fail to make a full disclosure.

She said often fail to disclose information about their children because they feel the kids would not be immigrating to the US with them.

