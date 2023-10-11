Cecilia Aniwaah is a Ghanaian woman living in the UK and hoping to marry a White man

She said this is because she does not want to share the bills and rent like other Ghanaian couples living in the UK

The single woman said she would rather spend her money on things she deems necessary but not out of compulsion

A UK-based Ghanaian woman has shared reasons why she would not contribute financially to the bills in her home if she marries.

Cecilia Aniwaah said she believes in the traditional Ghanaian marriage, where the man is the head of the family and the sole provider.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Cecilia added that if the man is the sole provider, he must pay the bills and rent.

She added that even though she is single and hopes to marry, her future husband cannot compel her to pay a percentage of the bills as many Ghanaian couples in the UK do.

Cecilia said her salary belongs to only her, and she would only financially support her husband and the household when she wants to.

“I would love to marry a white man because I’ve heard most Ghanaian couples share bills in the UK, and I can’t do that. What role does the man play if I pay half the rent? I agree we are one body, but it doesn’t mean I have to support you (financially). The man is the head, and you are not ready for marriage if you can’t pay the bills.”

Cecilia explained further that when a woman begins to help the man play his role, she loses respect for her husband.

“I don’t want to be forced to pay bills. I will fund what I want, but it must not be a demand. My money is mine and mine alone,” she added.

