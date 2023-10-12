The addition of Thomas Partey into the Ghana's squad has stirred reactions on social media

This comes after he was accompanied to the camp of the team by one physiotherapist from Arsenal FC

Ghana will play Mexico and the USA in two international friendly games this October

Coach Chris Hughton's inclusion of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey into the Ghana Black Stars team has sparked reactions on social media.

This comes as images released from the recent Black Stars training sesssion being held at Charlotte in the United States captured a physiotherapist of Arsenal Football Club, Simon Murphy at the training grounds.

The presence of Simon Murphy has sparked concerns over the Thomas Partey's fitness with many wondering if he is fully fit.

The 30-year old midfielder was sidelined for five weeks with a groin injury and only came on as a substitute when Arsenal played Manchester City last weekend.

The Black Stars will play two friendly games against Mexico and USA.

Ghanaians react to the inclusion of Thomas Partey to the Black Stars squad

Netizens who reacted to the inclusion of Thomas Partey remain divided with some wondering if the Chris Hughton could not have rested him.

@Wakandanson stated:

It's good to see Simon is learning from the top physios from Ghana.

@Obremponggg

Partey is an asset for Arsenal

@koowamaestro added:

Partey is the best player in Arsenal midfield, that she need to be protected at all cost..

@AboagyeRansmond reacted:

Why is partey playing this game ? He just got back from injury .. why not leave him out of this game

@DaddiesPride indicated:

He should be benched and given others the opportunity to play mmmtwee

@nancybrewgh replied:

Hey Simon welcome to the camp of the Black Stars. Hope you enjoy your stay

Partey girlfriend's announces pregnancy

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Janine Mackson, the girlfriend of Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey flaunted her baby bump online.

The post has sent waves of excitement through social media, garnering widespread attention and well-wishes from fans all over the world.

Thomas Partey could be seen cradling Janine's growing belly om her snapshot, with a smile on his face showing his joy and anticipation about becoming a father.

