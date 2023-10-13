Ernestina Afrifa is a trained Physician Assistant who relocated to the United Kingdom in search of greener pastures

She revealed that she owned a retail business on the side, which became her sole source of income since the government had not paid her salary for six months

The lady revealed that it took her six weeks to get her travel documents approved, after which she closed her shop and left

Ernestina Afrifa, a Ghanaian living in the United Kingdom, has revealed her reason for leaving Ghana even though she never wanted to.

She explained that she had always been indifferent to travelling abroad to hustle since she felt she was living comfortably in Ghana.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Ernestina said she is a trained Physician Assistant and had a job in Ghana before travelling.

Ernestina said the she was spending so much on fuel alone Photo credit: @SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

She added that she owned a retail business as a side hustle, so it was not difficult to make ends meet. However, she started feeling the economic hardship in Ghana when fuel prices were constantly increasing.

“I used to transport goods to my shop in my car and fuel prices kept going up. I was buying GH¢1200 worth of fuel weekly. As of that time the government had not paid us for six months, so I depended on my retail business. Even though I tried to cater for myself the economy kept fighting me.”

“I never wanted to work abroad because I knew how difficult it was. I just took a decision and followed through. It took me six weeks to get my documents. I closed the shop, gave the goods to my mom, and sold my car,” she added.

Ernestina indicated that she dreams of building a hospital in Ghana one day. However, that dream may not pass if her employer, the government, fails to pay her salary.

“It would take a miracle for me to achieve my dreams if I continued to live in Ghana. I would have survived, but it would have been impossible to do more.”

Watch the full interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh