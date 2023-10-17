During a recent graduation at UPSA, a family showed their support for a graduating family member by bringing a mortar and pestle to the ceremony and pounding fufu in an open area

At the recent graduation ceremony held at UPSA, a heartwarming display of support and celebration captured the attention of onlookers.

A family attending the event to support their graduating family member brought along a mortar and pestle, a unique and touching tradition.

In an open area, they energetically pounded fufu, a staple Ghanaian dish, as part of their gesture of joy and celebration for their ward.

A Ghanaian family storms UPSA to pound fufu at graduation Photo credit: Sikaofficial

Source: Twitter

The heartwarming scene of family members pounding fufu in their car park with the mortar and pestle they had brought to the graduation ceremony quickly went viral.

The family's actions portray the deep cultural significance of communal support and celebration in African traditions, even in unconventional settings.

Ghanaians react to the video of family pounding fufu at UPSA

The video of this touching moment made its way to social media, particularly Twitter, where it garnered significant attention and captivating reactions from viewers.

@iamphaya indicated:

Nothing and nobody is going stop the man from enjoying his fufu! Absolutely nothing

@Floorrep mentioned:

It’s time you guys start embracing our culture and stop this cyber shaming. In the US, they call it tailgating/barbecue. you don’t see folks in the US saying eeei but Yaw and Kofi are alwys embarrassed when their ppl do the same thing. This is our way of life take it or leave it.

@PaulGerhardtFl1 said:

So you can't pound fufu too because of social media pressure ,why this no be America oooo

Source: YEN.com.gh