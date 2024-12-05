A video of a Ghanaian man and his son stepping out in their respective political party colour has warmed hearts on social media

The father was captured in a video wearing his NDC T-shirt while the son, wore his NPP shirt

Many who chanced on the video praised the father and his son for being a shining example of political tolerance

A Ghanaian man and his son have displayed heartwarming political tolerance and divergent views ahead of the general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The father, who supports the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his son, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), demonstrated that there is strength and beauty in diversity.

An NDC father and his NPP son set a good example of political tolerance ahead of the upcoming election. Photo credit: @niiamoo185/TikTok.

A video of the making rounds on social media captured the duo cladded in their respective party T-shirts as they appeared to be heading out for different political events.

The Ghanaian man wrapped his hands around his son's waist and indicated that they both find joy in sharing divergent political opinions.

As Ghana heads to the polls on Saturday, the father and his son's remarkable show of tolerance of divergent views serves as a reminder that political differences do not have to tear families and friendships apart.

The father and his son's commitment to respecting their differences has made them good examples of political tolerance.

Netizens praise the father and his son

After the video of the NDC father and his NPP son dropped on social media, some netizens who chanced on it praised them.

YEN.com.gh gather a few of the reactions below:

"Old generation and new generation, its beautiful family."

"This is beautiful."

NPP man steps out with NDC wife

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that an NPP and NDC couple also displayed a great sense of political tolerance and respect for divergent views.

The adorable couple were spotted wearing their respective political party colours as they stepped out for a function.

The husband is a sympathizer of the ruling NPP while his beautiful wife is also a member of the opposition NDC.

